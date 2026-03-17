AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01, Zacks reports. AEye had a negative return on equity of 102.95% and a negative net margin of 19,320.88%.The company had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million.

Here are the key takeaways from AEye’s conference call:

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AEye reported clear commercial momentum with the highest-ever quarterly Apollo shipments, active customer count up from 12 to 16, active engagements +40% and active quotes +30%, supporting a growing POC-to-deployment pipeline.

The company ended 2025 with approximately $86.5 million in cash, has fully repaid its 2025 convertible note and legacy warrants, and says this positions it with a runway into 2028 .

in cash, has fully repaid its 2025 convertible note and legacy warrants, and says this positions it with a runway into . Product and manufacturing progress includes launches of OPTIS and ultra-long-range Stratos (1.5 km range), Apollo’s 1 km capability on a 1550 nm architecture, and secured tier-one manufacturing capacity of 60,000 Apollo units annually plus deepening NVIDIA partnerships.

and ultra-long-range (1.5 km range), Apollo’s 1 km capability on a 1550 nm architecture, and secured tier-one manufacturing capacity of annually plus deepening NVIDIA partnerships. Management expects initial deployment for a major $30 million transportation OEM program to begin in H2 2026 and sees a revenue inflection as POCs convert, but cautioned that meaningful volume revenue may not materialize until 2027.

Losses and cash burn remain a near-term headwind — Q4 GAAP net loss was $7.3M (non-GAAP $6.8M), Q4 cash burn rose to $7.5M, and 2026 cash burn is guided to $30–$35M as the company increases sales, engineering, and operational investments.

AEye Stock Down 2.5%

AEye stock opened at $1.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.98. AEye has a 12-month low of $0.49 and a 12-month high of $6.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.77 and its 200 day moving average is $2.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AEye

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AEye by 685.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,573,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,334 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AEye by 819.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 676,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 603,241 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in AEye by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 509,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 114,958 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in AEye by 657.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 307,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 267,075 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in AEye during the 4th quarter worth approximately $504,000. 21.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AEye in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LIDR

About AEye

(Get Free Report)

AEye, Inc is a technology company specializing in adaptive LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) systems designed to support advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous vehicles and other sensing applications. Through its intelligent detection and ranging (iDAR) platform, AEye integrates high-performance sensors with real-time data processing software to deliver customizable sensing ‘pipelines’ that prioritize relevant objects and environmental features. This approach enables longer detection ranges, higher resolution imagery and dynamic field-of-view adjustment, making AEye’s offerings well suited for complex driving environments and safety-critical scenarios.

The company’s core product suite centers on solid-state and hybrid LiDAR sensors that can be configured for a variety of end uses, including passenger vehicles, commercial trucks, robotics, mapping and defense.

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