Global X MSCI Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNAM) Short Interest Update

Global X MSCI Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNAM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 14,944 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the January 29th total of 12,096 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company's stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 16,425 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Global X MSCI Vietnam ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VNAM opened at $24.38 on Thursday. Global X MSCI Vietnam ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $26.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.82. The firm has a market cap of $32.67 million, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X MSCI Vietnam ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Global X MSCI Vietnam ETF by 35.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X MSCI Vietnam ETF by 7,400.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Vietnam ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Vietnam ETF during the 4th quarter worth $285,000. Finally, ES4 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Vietnam ETF during the 4th quarter worth $834,000.

About Global X MSCI Vietnam ETF

The Global X MSCI Vietnam ETF (VNAM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Vietnam IMI Select 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks a broad index of large- to small-cap equities from Vietnam, selected and weighted by their free-float market capitalization. VNAM was launched on Dec 7, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

