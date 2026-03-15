Cannell Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. $CLH

Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,130 shares during the quarter. Cannell Capital LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $5,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 2nd quarter worth about $147,632,000. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,217,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,608,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 148.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 384,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,287,000 after acquiring an additional 229,666 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the second quarter worth approximately $44,446,000. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Clean Harbors Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE CLH opened at $288.77 on Friday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a one year low of $178.29 and a one year high of $298.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $270.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67 and a beta of 0.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.03. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Clean Harbors’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John R. Welch sold 750 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.07, for a total transaction of $204,802.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,795,417.59. The trade was a 6.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sharon M. Gabriel sold 3,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.07, for a total transaction of $998,527.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,542,049.51. This trade represents a 13.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,679 shares of company stock worth $2,132,403. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on CLH shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Clean Harbors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.64.

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More Clean Harbors News

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Positive Sentiment: Zacks features Clean Harbors as a strong growth stock, highlighting favorable style scores that may attract growth-oriented investors. Here’s Why Clean Harbors (CLH) is a Strong Growth Stock

Zacks features Clean Harbors as a strong growth stock, highlighting favorable style scores that may attract growth-oriented investors. Positive Sentiment: UBS raised its price target on CLH to $300 (from $240) while keeping a neutral rating — the new target implies modest upside potential from current levels and can act as a near-term catalyst. Clean Harbors Given New $300.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS raised its price target on CLH to $300 (from $240) while keeping a neutral rating — the new target implies modest upside potential from current levels and can act as a near-term catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research has repeatedly raised its quarterly and fiscal EPS forecasts across 2026–2028 (examples: FY2026 to ~$7.77 from $7.56; FY2027 to ~$8.33). These upward revisions signal improving analyst expectations for profit growth, but Zacks still carries a “Hold” rating — implying cautious optimism rather than a buy recommendation.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc is a leading provider of environmental, energy and industrial services in North America. The company specializes in the collection, transportation and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous wastes, emergency spill response and remediation, industrial cleaning and on-site field services. Its comprehensive service offering also includes chemical neutralization, drum crushing, high-pressure water blasting, tank cleaning and vacuum services designed to help customers meet stringent environmental regulations.

Founded in 1980 by Alan S.

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