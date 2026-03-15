Analysts Set Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS) Target Price at $143.22

Shares of Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $143.2222.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NBIS shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Nebius Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Nebius Group in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on Nebius Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded Nebius Group from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Nebius Group in a report on Tuesday, February 17th.

Get Nebius Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Nebius Group

Key Stories Impacting Nebius Group

Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA’s $2 billion strategic investment is the primary catalyst — it provides financing, technology access (Rubin GPUs, Vera CPUs, BlueField storage) and a strong validation of Nebius’s hyperscale AI-cloud plan. Read More.

NVIDIA’s $2 billion strategic investment is the primary catalyst — it provides financing, technology access (Rubin GPUs, Vera CPUs, BlueField storage) and a strong validation of Nebius’s hyperscale AI-cloud plan. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Very strong demand and capacity visibility: management says capacity is largely sold out through Q1, Q4 revenue momentum and aggressive 2026 revenue/ARR targets (management expects $3.0–$3.4B revenue in 2026 and has raised contracted power guidance). That supports revenue growth expectations and top-line upside. Read More.

Very strong demand and capacity visibility: management says capacity is largely sold out through Q1, Q4 revenue momentum and aggressive 2026 revenue/ARR targets (management expects $3.0–$3.4B revenue in 2026 and has raised contracted power guidance). That supports revenue growth expectations and top-line upside. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street and media bullishness: multiple analyst write-ups and coverage highlight upside (some price targets imply ~30%+ upside and pieces argue larger rallies are possible), which can reinforce momentum and institutional interest. Read More.

Wall Street and media bullishness: multiple analyst write-ups and coverage highlight upside (some price targets imply ~30%+ upside and pieces argue larger rallies are possible), which can reinforce momentum and institutional interest. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Broader market signals and technical setups could amplify moves in high-beta AI names like NBIS — some market commentators see buy signals at the index level that might support risk appetite. Read More.

Broader market signals and technical setups could amplify moves in high-beta AI names like NBIS — some market commentators see buy signals at the index level that might support risk appetite. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: MarketBeat and other outlets note the Nvidia tie-in is reshaping sentiment and technicals for NBIS but also point out the stock remains off its October highs — momentum matters but isn’t uniform. Read More.

MarketBeat and other outlets note the Nvidia tie-in is reshaping sentiment and technicals for NBIS but also point out the stock remains off its October highs — momentum matters but isn’t uniform. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Valuation looks rich after the move (market pricing in aggressive growth; some analyses put EV/sales and price targets as stretched), increasing sensitivity to execution and growth shortfalls. Read More.

Valuation looks rich after the move (market pricing in aggressive growth; some analyses put EV/sales and price targets as stretched), increasing sensitivity to execution and growth shortfalls. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Profitability and capex risk remain material: NBIS is unprofitable, faces heavy multi?year capex to hit its 5 GW goal, and isn’t expected to generate free cash flow for several years — misses on execution or demand pacing could trigger sharp pullbacks. Read More.

Nebius Group Stock Performance

Here are the key news stories impacting Nebius Group this week:

NBIS opened at $112.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.36 and a beta of 4.02. Nebius Group has a 1-year low of $18.31 and a 1-year high of $141.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 6.57.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.27). Nebius Group had a net margin of 19.02% and a negative return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $227.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.05 million. Equities analysts forecast that Nebius Group will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nebius Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Nebius Group by 2,391.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,219,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090,103 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Nebius Group in the 4th quarter valued at $231,635,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Nebius Group by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 10,132,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536,832 shares in the last quarter. Accel Leaders 3 Associates L.P. purchased a new stake in Nebius Group in the 4th quarter worth $188,496,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nebius Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,511,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

About Nebius Group

(Get Free Report)

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nebius Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nebius Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.