Entergy Corporation $ETR Shares Sold by Calydon Capital

Calydon Capital reduced its position in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,354 shares during the quarter. Entergy accounts for approximately 1.1% of Calydon Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Calydon Capital’s holdings in Entergy were worth $7,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Entergy by 5.4% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 433,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,408,000 after buying an additional 22,148 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 184,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,211,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 124.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 24,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 13,841 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Entergy by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 59,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after acquiring an additional 7,212 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors grew its stake in Entergy by 269.9% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 22,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 16,332 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up from $96.00) on shares of Entergy in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Argus set a $100.00 target price on shares of Entergy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.61.

Insider Transactions at Entergy

In related news, EVP John C. Dinelli sold 5,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total transaction of $558,419.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,454,155.55. This represents a 18.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Stock Up 1.0%

NYSE ETR opened at $105.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $47.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.64. Entergy Corporation has a one year low of $75.57 and a one year high of $107.93.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). Entergy had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 13.66%.The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Entergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 65.47%.

Entergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) is an integrated energy company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, that generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The company’s operations combine regulated utility services with competitive power production, supplying retail electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers while also participating in wholesale energy markets. Entergy’s generation fleet includes nuclear, natural gas, hydropower and other resources, and it operates a network of transmission and distribution assets to deliver power to end users.

Entergy conducts its regulated utility business through state-based operating subsidiaries that serve customers across parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and southeast Texas.

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