Cannell & Spears LLC Purchases 51,908 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited $CP

Cannell & Spears LLC increased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 70.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,987 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 51,908 shares during the period. Cannell & Spears LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $9,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 14.2% in the third quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 22,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 605,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,066,000 after purchasing an additional 115,542 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 207,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,470,000 after purchasing an additional 8,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 281.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,379,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Evercore reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price target (down from $127.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

NYSE:CP opened at $81.33 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1 year low of $66.49 and a 1 year high of $89.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.06.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.04). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 27.49%.The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.228 per share. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) is a North American Class I freight railroad formed through the combination of Canadian Pacific Railway and Kansas City Southern. The merged company operates an integrated rail network that spans Canada, the United States and Mexico, providing a single-line rail connection across all three countries. This transborder footprint is intended to streamline cross-border freight flows and provide shippers with direct rail access from Canadian and U.S. production centers to Mexican markets and ports.

CPKC’s core business is freight transportation and related logistics services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.