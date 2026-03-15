Calydon Capital Reduces Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. $XEL

Calydon Capital cut its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,444 shares during the quarter. Xcel Energy accounts for about 1.2% of Calydon Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Calydon Capital’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $7,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Xcel Energy by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 12,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 19,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded Xcel Energy from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays cut their price target on Xcel Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Argus set a $86.00 price target on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.44.

Key Stories Impacting Xcel Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Xcel Energy this week:

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $81.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.41 and its 200 day moving average is $77.73. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $65.21 and a one year high of $84.23.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.96. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 13.76%.Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.5925 per share. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Xcel Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ: XEL) is a Minneapolis-based, publicly traded utility holding company that develops, owns and operates regulated electricity and natural gas delivery systems. The company’s core activities include generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, the delivery of natural gas to customers, and related customer service operations. Xcel provides a mix of utility services to residential, commercial and industrial customers and participates in wholesale energy markets where appropriate.

Its generation portfolio combines nuclear, natural gas, coal and a growing share of renewable resources such as wind and solar.

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