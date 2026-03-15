Candelo Capital Management LP Takes $5.07 Million Position in Belden Inc $BDC

Candelo Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 42,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,071,000. Belden accounts for 4.4% of Candelo Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Candelo Capital Management LP owned 0.11% of Belden as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 134.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 234.3% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Belden during the second quarter worth $52,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Belden by 152.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Belden by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Belden alerts:

Belden Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BDC opened at $114.35 on Friday. Belden Inc has a 12 month low of $83.18 and a 12 month high of $159.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.03 and a 200-day moving average of $123.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.18.

Belden Dividend Announcement

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.15. Belden had a return on equity of 24.43% and a net margin of 8.75%.The business had revenue of $720.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $696.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Belden has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.750 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Belden Inc will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on BDC shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded Belden from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Belden from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Belden from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Belden presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BDC

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Doug Zink sold 1,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.96, for a total transaction of $194,509.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 4,642 shares in the company, valued at $621,842.32. The trade was a 23.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Leah Tate sold 2,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $384,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 24,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,234,530. This trade represents a 10.61% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,891 shares of company stock valued at $639,640. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Belden Profile

(Free Report)

Belden, formerly Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC), was a global provider of signal transmission solutions for demanding applications. The company produced a wide range of copper and fiber optic cables, connectors, patch panels, cable assemblies, and surge protection devices. Its portfolio extended into networking and security hardware, including managed switches, industrial routers, and software tools for remote monitoring and network management.

Founded in 1902 and headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, Belden built its reputation on delivering high?performance, reliable products for harsh environments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.