iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF $EUSA is Calydon Capital’s 4th Largest Position

Calydon Capital lowered its position in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 205,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,740 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Calydon Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Calydon Capital owned approximately 1.53% of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF worth $21,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 34,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000.

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iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA EUSA opened at $102.70 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF has a 12 month low of $81.38 and a 12 month high of $108.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.54 and a 200-day moving average of $104.14.

About iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF

iShares MSCI USA ETF, formerly iShares MSCI USA Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment resulte that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI USA Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the 85% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in the United States. The Fund invests at least 90% of its assets in the securities of the Underlying Index and in depositary receipts representing securities of the Underlying Index.

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