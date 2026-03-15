Calydon Capital Reduces Holdings in State Street Corporation $STT

Calydon Capital decreased its stake in shares of State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 13,944 shares during the period. State Street makes up 1.2% of Calydon Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Calydon Capital’s holdings in State Street were worth $7,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in State Street by 166.3% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 253 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 2,142.9% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 314 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its position in shares of State Street by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 318 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of State Street by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of State Street in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Truist Financial set a $136.00 price objective on State Street in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on State Street from $168.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Zacks Research cut shares of State Street from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.83.

State Street Stock Performance

Shares of STT opened at $121.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $33.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.05. State Street Corporation has a 52 week low of $72.81 and a 52 week high of $137.05.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 16th. The asset manager reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 13.02%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that State Street Corporation will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at State Street

In other news, EVP John Plansky sold 16,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.32, for a total transaction of $2,001,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 56,162 shares in the company, valued at $6,982,059.84. This trade represents a 22.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

More State Street News

Here are the key news stories impacting State Street this week:

Positive Sentiment: State Street launched the State Street IG Public & Private ABS ETF (PRAB), targeting a large public/private credit opportunity (CLOs, MBS). This product can help SSGA gather fee?bearing AUM in higher?yield credit niches if it attracts flows. Read More.

State Street launched the State Street IG Public & Private ABS ETF (PRAB), targeting a large public/private credit opportunity (CLOs, MBS). This product can help SSGA gather fee?bearing AUM in higher?yield credit niches if it attracts flows. Read More. Positive Sentiment: A senior executive indicated Q1 revenue is likely to exceed earlier expectations—if realized, better revenue trajectory would support earnings and fee income visibility. Read More.

A senior executive indicated Q1 revenue is likely to exceed earlier expectations—if realized, better revenue trajectory would support earnings and fee income visibility. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: State Street-affiliated ETFs (SSGA) in sectors like energy are performing well, reflecting broader market moves; positive fund performance can help asset-gathering but is only indirectly supportive of STT’s stock. Read More.

State Street-affiliated ETFs (SSGA) in sectors like energy are performing well, reflecting broader market moves; positive fund performance can help asset-gathering but is only indirectly supportive of STT’s stock. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: State Street entities reduced or exited substantial holdings in several Australian-listed companies (Liontown, Nick Scali, PWR). These are portfolio/ fund-level adjustments by State Street’s passive/active platforms and don’t directly imply a change to STT’s corporate fundamentals. Read More.

State Street entities reduced or exited substantial holdings in several Australian-listed companies (Liontown, Nick Scali, PWR). These are portfolio/ fund-level adjustments by State Street’s passive/active platforms and don’t directly imply a change to STT’s corporate fundamentals. Read More. Negative Sentiment: EVP John Plansky sold 16,100 shares (~$2.0M) and reduced his holdings ~22%. Insider selling can weigh on sentiment, especially when it’s a material reduction by a senior executive. Read More.

About State Street

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation is a global financial services company that provides a range of investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading services to institutional investors. Its principal activities include custody and fund administration, securities lending, performance and risk analytics, trading and execution services, and foreign exchange. The company also offers investment management through State Street Global Advisors, a major provider of exchange-traded funds and institutional investment strategies.

State Street serves a broad client base of asset managers, insurance companies, pension funds, endowments, and other institutions across North America, Europe, Asia and other global markets.

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