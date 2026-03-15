Candelo Capital Management LP Has $3.90 Million Stock Holdings in PTC Inc. $PTC

Candelo Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,194 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,306 shares during the period. PTC makes up 3.4% of Candelo Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Candelo Capital Management LP’s holdings in PTC were worth $3,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PTC. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in PTC in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in PTC by 2,257.1% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in PTC by 37.6% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PTC by 34.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PTC. Citigroup lowered their price target on PTC from $181.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of PTC from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. KeyCorp set a $210.00 target price on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of PTC from $219.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PTC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.08.

PTC Stock Down 1.0%

PTC stock opened at $155.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.67 and a 200-day moving average of $180.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.38 and a twelve month high of $219.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.03.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $685.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.44 million. PTC had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 28.86%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. PTC has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.930-2.540 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 240 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.10, for a total transaction of $38,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 22,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,579,803.10. This trade represents a 1.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About PTC

(Free Report)

PTC Inc (NASDAQ: PTC) is a global technology company that develops software and services to help manufacturers design, operate, and service physical products. Founded in 1985 as Parametric Technology Corporation, PTC pioneered parametric, feature-based CAD with its Pro/ENGINEER product (now marketed as Creo) and has since expanded its portfolio to address product lifecycle management, Internet of Things (IoT), augmented reality (AR) and industrial connectivity.

Key product lines include Creo for 3D CAD; Windchill for product lifecycle management (PLM); ThingWorx, an IoT platform for connecting devices and building industrial applications; Vuforia, an AR platform for creating immersive service and training experiences; and Kepware, a suite for industrial connectivity and protocol translation.

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