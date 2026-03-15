Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ Position Reduced by Common Fund For Nonprofit Organizations

Common Fund For Nonprofit Organizations trimmed its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 68.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 133,539 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 0.5% of Common Fund For Nonprofit Organizations’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Common Fund For Nonprofit Organizations’ holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $47,000. 60.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $92.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.04. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $76.92 and a 52 week high of $96.23. The stock has a market cap of $35.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

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