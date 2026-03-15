Common Fund For Nonprofit Organizations Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Common Fund For Nonprofit Organizations grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 37.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 408,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,111 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 3.5% of Common Fund For Nonprofit Organizations’ holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Common Fund For Nonprofit Organizations’ holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $40,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGG. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Collier Financial acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

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iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $99.21 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.15 and a 1 year high of $101.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.28. The firm has a market cap of $137.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

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