Candlestick Capital Management LP Invests $75.51 Million in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 861,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,506,000. Church & Dwight accounts for approximately 1.8% of Candlestick Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Candlestick Capital Management LP owned about 0.36% of Church & Dwight as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 935.5% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth $46,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Church & Dwight Stock Performance

CHD opened at $97.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.45. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.33 and a 52-week high of $113.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.35.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Church & Dwight has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.710-3.810 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.920-0.920 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.3075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 40.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up from $87.00) on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $91.00 price target on Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a $92.00 price target on Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.88.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Church & Dwight

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In other news, Director Janet S. Vergis sold 12,960 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $1,308,960.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,727,302. The trade was a 43.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.58, for a total value of $704,060.00. Following the sale, the director owned 30,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,024,440.60. The trade was a 18.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc is a U.S.-based consumer products company best known for its Arm & Hammer baking soda business. Founded in 1846 with the manufacture and marketing of sodium bicarbonate, the company has grown into a diversified maker and marketer of household, personal care and specialty products. Church & Dwight is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CHD and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

The company’s portfolio spans a range of categories including household cleaning and laundry, oral care, personal care, sexual wellness and health & wellness.

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