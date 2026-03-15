Calydon Capital Sells 85,677 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF $IQLT

Calydon Capital lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 39.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,677 shares during the period. Calydon Capital’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $5,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 312.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $64,000.

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iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.9%

IQLT opened at $45.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.66. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $35.51 and a 12-month high of $49.91.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics. IQLT was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

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