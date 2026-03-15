Coatue Management LLC Sells 1,524,086 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR

Coatue Management LLC decreased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,230,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,524,086 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC owned about 0.25% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $289,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KKR. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC now owns 22,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.2% in the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Director Timothy R. Barakett purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $94.47 per share, for a total transaction of $4,723,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 285,000 shares in the company, valued at $26,923,950. This represents a 21.28% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Y. Bae purchased 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $102.19 per share, with a total value of $12,773,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 509,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,040,972.83. The trade was a 32.53% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have purchased 393,872 shares of company stock worth $40,090,679 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

Shares of KKR stock opened at $85.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $76.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.01. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.67 and a 12 month high of $153.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on KKR. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $190.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. HSBC raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $168.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KKR & Co. Inc.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a global investment firm headquartered in New York City that specializes in private markets and alternative asset management. Founded in 1976 by Jerome Kohlberg Jr., Henry Kravis and George R. Roberts, the firm built its reputation in leveraged buyouts and has since expanded into a multi-strategy asset manager. KKR operates across private equity, credit, real assets (including real estate and infrastructure), growth equity and hedge fund strategies, offering a range of investment products and strategies for institutional and private investors.

KKR manages capital through traditional closed-end funds as well as customized vehicles such as separate accounts, co-investments, and listed investment vehicles.

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