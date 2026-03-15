Candlestick Capital Management LP Takes Position in Newell Brands Inc. $NWL

Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,066,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,786,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.45% of Newell Brands at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,120,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 25,985,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,322,000 after purchasing an additional 8,526,698 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,196,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 1,568.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,795,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 23.5% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 18,670,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549,220 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Newell Brands from $4.25 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Newell Brands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.11.

Newell Brands Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $4.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.37 and a 200 day moving average of $4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 0.91. Newell Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.07 and a fifty-two week high of $6.82.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.17% and a negative net margin of 3.96%.The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Newell Brands has set its Q1 2026 guidance at -0.120–0.080 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is -41.18%.

Newell Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Newell Brands Inc, trading on NASDAQ under the ticker NWL, is a global consumer goods company known for its diverse portfolio of household, commercial, and specialty products. Formed through the merger of Newell Rubbermaid and Jarden Corporation in 2016, the company traces its roots back to Newell Manufacturing, which was founded in 1903. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Newell Brands has built a reputation for widely recognized brands spanning multiple consumer categories.

The company’s business activities are organized across several segments, including writing and creative expression, home solutions, commercial products, and outdoor recreation.

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