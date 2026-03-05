Short Interest in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY) Increases By 20.9%

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,119,961 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the January 29th total of 1,752,790 shares. Currently, 7.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 943,381 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 943,381 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 7.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of TSLY stock opened at $32.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.11 and its 200 day moving average is $38.89. YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $31.17 and a 1-year high of $49.65.

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 26th were given a $0.3183 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 4,984.0%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF ( NYSEARCA:TSLY Free Report ) by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,619 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

The YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (TSLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Tesla stock (TSLA) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. The actively managed fund uses both standardized exchange-traded and FLEX options. TSLY was launched on Oct 22, 2022 and is managed by YieldMax.

