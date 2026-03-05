Short Interest in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY) Increases By 20.9%

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,119,961 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the January 29th total of 1,752,790 shares. Currently, 7.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 943,381 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 943,381 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 7.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of TSLY stock opened at $32.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.11 and its 200 day moving average is $38.89. YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $31.17 and a 1-year high of $49.65.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 26th were given a $0.3183 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 4,984.0%.
The YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (TSLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Tesla stock (TSLA) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. The actively managed fund uses both standardized exchange-traded and FLEX options. TSLY was launched on Oct 22, 2022 and is managed by YieldMax.
