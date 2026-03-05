KeyCorp Lowers Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) Price Target to $9.00

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at KeyCorp from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 44.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on JBI. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Janus International Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Janus International Group from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Janus International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research raised Janus International Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Janus International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

Janus International Group Stock Down 8.5%

Shares of JBI stock traded down $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $6.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,749. The stock has a market capitalization of $864.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.47. Janus International Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.04). Janus International Group had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 5.29%.The company had revenue of $226.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Janus International Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Janus International Group will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janus International Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Janus International Group by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 150,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 28,709 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 272,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 108,809 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Janus International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Janus International Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 279,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 14,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Janus International Group by 118.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 189,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 102,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Janus International Group Company Profile

Janus International Group, Inc is a global provider of specialized storage and security products for self-storage, commercial, industrial and residential applications. The company designs, engineers and manufactures a broad range of building components focused on perimeter security and facility access solutions. Janus serves customers through dealer networks, direct sales offices and distribution partners across multiple end markets.

Core product offerings include steel roll-up doors and sectional overhead doors, perimeter fencing and automated gate systems, parking security products and climate-controlled modular storage buildings.

