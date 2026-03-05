iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW Shares Purchased by Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,790 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $14,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Davis Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 484.1% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $119.88 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $79.31 and a 1-year high of $126.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.22. The company has a market capitalization of $64.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.11.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market. The Growth Index is a subset of the S&P 500 and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

