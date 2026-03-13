Entropy Technologies LP Buys New Position in Accenture PLC $ACN

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 36,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,032,000. Accenture accounts for 0.7% of Entropy Technologies LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACN. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Accenture by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 132.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Davis Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 146.0% in the third quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Accenture from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $266.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $300.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.35.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 6,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.23, for a total value of $1,461,130.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 15,255 shares in the company, valued at $3,679,963.65. This represents a 28.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,026 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.70, for a total value of $289,024.20. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 27,181 shares in the company, valued at $7,656,887.70. This trade represents a 3.64% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 22,088 shares of company stock valued at $5,970,434 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $195.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.27. Accenture PLC has a fifty-two week low of $188.73 and a fifty-two week high of $326.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The information technology services provider reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.21. Accenture had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 26.65%. The company had revenue of $18.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.520-13.900 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.88%.

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

