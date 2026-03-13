Short Interest in Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Drops By 46.2%

Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 117,741 shares, a decline of 46.2% from the February 12th total of 218,705 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,598 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 45.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 2,598 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 45.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Schroders Stock Performance

Schroders stock opened at $7.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.70 and a 200-day moving average of $5.75. Schroders has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $7.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on SHNWF shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Schroders from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Monday, November 24th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Schroders from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Schroders Company Profile

Schroders plc is a global asset management company headquartered in London, United Kingdom, with a history dating back to its founding in 1804 as J. Henry Schröder & Co Over more than two centuries, the firm has grown organically and through selective acquisitions to establish itself as one of the world’s leading investment managers. Schroders is publicly traded on the London Stock Exchange and operates under the ticker SHNWF in the OTC Markets for investors seeking exposure to its equity.

The company offers a comprehensive suite of investment products and services, including active and passive equity strategies, fixed income, multi-asset solutions, alternatives such as real estate and private assets, as well as wealth planning and advisory services.

