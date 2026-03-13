Entropy Technologies LP Invests $12.18 Million in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MRSH

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MRSH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 60,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,178,000. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for approximately 0.9% of Entropy Technologies LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRSH. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

NYSE MRSH opened at $170.98 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.37 and a 52 week high of $248.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $82.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.74.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MRSH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 31.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 42.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRSH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. They issued a “hold (c)” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $199.00 price target (down from $213.00) on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 16,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total transaction of $3,052,861.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 116,811 shares in the company, valued at $21,411,456.30. This represents a 12.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE: MMC) is a global professional services firm headquartered in New York City that provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy and people. Founded in 1905, the company has grown into a diversified group of businesses focused on insurance brokerage and risk management, reinsurance, human capital and investment consulting, and management consulting. Its long history and scale position it as a prominent adviser to corporations, governments and other institutions seeking to manage risk and optimize human and financial capital.

The firm operates through several well-known subsidiaries and business units that specialize in distinct services.

