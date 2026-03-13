Entropy Technologies LP Purchases 2,877 Shares of GE Aerospace $GE

Entropy Technologies LP lifted its position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 18.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $5,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in GE Aerospace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GE Aerospace during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in GE Aerospace by 147.2% during the third quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 81.1% during the second quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 98.1% during the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at GE Aerospace

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other GE Aerospace news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 30,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.47, for a total transaction of $9,305,348.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 150,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,103,507.98. This represents a 16.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 3,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.51, for a total value of $927,222.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 10,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,212.33. This trade represents a 22.29% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,398 shares of company stock worth $11,455,491. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. UBS Group set a $374.00 price objective on shares of GE Aerospace and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $375.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on GE Aerospace from $338.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GE Aerospace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.12.

GE Aerospace Stock Down 5.7%

Shares of GE Aerospace stock opened at $306.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.04. GE Aerospace has a 52-week low of $159.36 and a 52-week high of $348.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $320.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.36.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.27 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

GE Aerospace Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from GE Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.10%.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single?aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

