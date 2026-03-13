Sysmex Corporation ADR (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sysmex Corporation ADR (OTCMKTS:SSMXY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 41,438 shares, a drop of 36.3% from the February 12th total of 65,013 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 632,342 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 632,342 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Sysmex Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SSMXY opened at $8.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Sysmex has a twelve month low of $8.15 and a twelve month high of $19.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Sysmex alerts:

Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $837.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.99 million. Sysmex had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 9.27%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sysmex will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sysmex

Sysmex Corporation (OTCMKTS: SSMXY) is a Japan?based provider of in vitro diagnostic solutions, specializing in haematology, coagulation, urinalysis and immunochemistry systems. Headquartered in Kobe, the company designs and manufactures a comprehensive portfolio of automated analyzers, reagents and software to support clinical laboratories, hospitals and research institutions. Sysmex’s product lineup also includes digital pathology platforms and data management tools that integrate workflow automation and advanced analytics.

The company’s core offerings center on haematology analyzers such as the XN-Series, which deliver high?speed, high?volume testing for blood cell counts and differential analysis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sysmex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysmex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.