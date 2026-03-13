Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $39.99 Million Holdings in Icon Plc $ICLR

Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 228,523 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,823 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Icon were worth $39,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Icon by 67.4% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,184,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,045,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893,946 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Icon by 739.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,277,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $573,526,000 after buying an additional 2,886,755 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P bought a new position in Icon during the 2nd quarter valued at $238,256,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Icon during the 2nd quarter worth $158,639,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Icon by 587.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,151,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $167,461,000 after acquiring an additional 983,950 shares during the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $97.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.35. Icon Plc has a one year low of $66.57 and a one year high of $211.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Icon in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Icon from $200.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Leerink Partners reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Icon in a report on Thursday, February 12th. TD Cowen raised Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $222.00 price target (down from $231.00) on shares of Icon in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Icon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.80.

Icon plc (NASDAQ: ICLR) is a global provider of outsourced drug development and clinical research services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. The company partners with clients at all stages of the product life cycle, offering expertise in protocol design, trial execution and regulatory compliance across a broad range of therapeutic areas.

Icon’s service portfolio encompasses clinical trial management, data management and biostatistics, medical imaging, pharmacovigilance and safety monitoring, laboratory sciences and specialized analytical solutions.

