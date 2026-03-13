Korea Investment CORP Lowers Holdings in Domino’s Pizza Inc $DPZ

Korea Investment CORP decreased its position in Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 53.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,453 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 17,672 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $6,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,680,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 93.2% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 302,537 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $130,608,000 after buying an additional 145,919 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,891.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 71,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,400,000 after buying an additional 68,309 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 658.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,481 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,542,000 after acquiring an additional 53,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3,515.8% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,038,000 after acquiring an additional 49,713 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kelly E. Garcia sold 4,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.06, for a total transaction of $2,113,872.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,927,300.64. This represents a 41.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. UBS Group set a $500.00 target price on Domino’s Pizza and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $455.00 price target (down from $535.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $445.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $475.71.

NASDAQ:DPZ opened at $395.98 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza Inc has a 12 month low of $370.70 and a 12 month high of $499.08. The company has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $400.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $416.95.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $5.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.38 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.18% and a negative return on equity of 15.28%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.89 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza Inc will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $1.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.74. This represents a $7.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 39.61%.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc (NASDAQ: DPZ) is a global pizza delivery and carryout chain founded in 1960 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The company specializes in a broad range of hand?crafted pizzas, including hand-tossed, thin crust and specialty offerings, alongside side items such as chicken wings, sandwiches, pasta, desserts and beverages. Domino’s has built its brand on convenience and speed, leveraging proprietary ordering platforms and its Domino’s Tracker system to provide real-time status updates from order placement through delivery.

Operating predominantly under a franchise model, Domino’s has more than 17,000 stores worldwide, with approximately 95% of outlets owned and operated by independent franchisees.

