Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.50.
Several research firms recently weighed in on INSG. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Inseego in a report on Monday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Inseego in a report on Monday, December 29th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Inseego in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Inseego from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 16th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on INSG
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inseego
Inseego Price Performance
Shares of Inseego stock opened at $11.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $189.77 million, a PE ratio of -61.58 and a beta of 1.18. Inseego has a 52 week low of $6.24 and a 52 week high of $18.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.32.
Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. Inseego had a negative return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 0.50%.The business had revenue of $48.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.89 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Inseego will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.
About Inseego
Inseego Corp is a U.S.-based technology company specializing in 5G and intelligent Internet of Things (IoT) device-to-cloud solutions. The company develops hardware and software platforms designed to connect devices, vehicles and remote locations to high-speed wireless networks. Its core offerings include mobile hotspots, fixed wireless access gateways and ruggedized routers optimized for enterprise, industrial and government applications.
Inseego’s product portfolio encompasses 5G MiFi® mobile hotspots, virtual network functions (VNFs) for network management, telematics devices for fleet tracking and asset monitoring, as well as a suite of cloud-native software for device lifecycle management and data analytics.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Inseego
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- 1,500 Banks Just Handed the Fed Your Bank Account
- Silver paying 20% dividend. Plus 68% share gains
Receive News & Ratings for Inseego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inseego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.