BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 567,677 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc $KDP

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lowered its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,902,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 567,677 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.21% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $74,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KDP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter worth about $568,525,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,257,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,265,055,000 after acquiring an additional 14,244,768 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,467,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,320,000 after purchasing an additional 9,494,503 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,608,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,279,000 after purchasing an additional 6,412,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,217,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595,579 shares during the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KDP. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.40.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 2.6%

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $26.93 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a one year low of $25.03 and a one year high of $36.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $36.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.83.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Keurig Dr Pepper has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.130-2.170 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.13%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ: KDP) is a North American beverage company formed in July 2018 through the combination of Keurig Green Mountain and Dr Pepper Snapple Group. The company designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a wide range of hot and cold beverages and related equipment, combining Keurig’s single?serve coffee systems with a large portfolio of carbonated and noncarbonated drink brands. It operates a network of manufacturing, packaging and distribution facilities to supply retail, foodservice and e-commerce channels across its served markets.

The company’s product mix includes single?serve coffee brewers and coffee pods under the Keurig brand as well as a broad assortment of branded beverages.

