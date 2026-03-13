Entropy Technologies LP Trims Stock Position in General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Entropy Technologies LP lessened its holdings in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 15,382 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.4% during the third quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,249 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc now owns 1,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 8,644 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. AGH Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. AGH Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 914 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In other news, VP David Paddock sold 20,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.92, for a total value of $6,818,971.20. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 36,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,272,808.48. The trade was a 35.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Rayha sold 4,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.79, for a total transaction of $1,524,212.30. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,767,997.44. This represents a 35.51% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $355.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $356.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $343.33. General Dynamics Corporation has a 52 week low of $239.20 and a 52 week high of $369.70.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 8.01%.The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.15 earnings per share. General Dynamics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.100-16.200 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 10th. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GD has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group set a $393.00 target price on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price objective on General Dynamics from $420.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Argus boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $380.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $376.26.

View Our Latest Report on General Dynamics

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics is a major American aerospace and defense contractor that designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of products and services for government and commercial customers worldwide. Headquartered in the United States (Reston, Virginia), the company supplies platforms and systems used by armed forces, civil authorities and private operators across multiple domains including air, land, sea and cyber.

Its principal activities span several operating businesses: a business aviation unit that develops and supports Gulfstream business jets; land systems that produce armored combat vehicles and related logistics and sustainment services; marine systems that design and construct submarines and surface ships for navies; and mission systems and information technology operations that provide command-and-control, communications, cybersecurity and systems-integration services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.