South Dakota Investment Council Cuts Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. $TTEK

South Dakota Investment Council cut its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50,500 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 451.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 145,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,204,000 after buying an additional 118,774 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Tetra Tech by 136.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,658,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,507,000 after buying an additional 957,050 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 136.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its position in Tetra Tech by 267.3% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 29,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 21,538 shares during the period. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK opened at $36.16 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.52 and a 200-day moving average of $35.17. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $43.14.

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.28 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 6.73%.The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Tetra Tech has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.300-0.330 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.460-1.560 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 9,979 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $401,455.17. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 46,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,870,534.08. This represents a 17.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TTEK shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Wall Street Zen raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Northcoast Research upgraded Tetra Tech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $43.00 price objective on Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

Tetra Tech, Inc is a leading provider of consulting and engineering services with a focus on water, environment, infrastructure, resource management and energy sectors. Headquartered in Pasadena, California, the company delivers end-to-end solutions that encompass planning, design, engineering, program management and construction management. Tetra Tech’s multidisciplinary teams integrate science, technology and advisory services to address complex challenges in areas such as water resources, environmental remediation, sustainable infrastructure and renewable energy.

The company’s core offerings include environmental assessments and cleanup, water treatment and reuse, coastal and marine engineering, climate resilience planning, and engineering design for transportation and built environments.

