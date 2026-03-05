Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF $IUSB

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Team Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Team Financial Group LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 31,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 30.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $46.77 on Thursday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $44.74 and a 12-month high of $47.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.74 and its 200-day moving average is $46.70. The stock has a market cap of $35.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.26.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.1573 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

