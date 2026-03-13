Sims Metal Management Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Short Interest Down 35.0% in February

Sims Metal Management Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMSMY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 788 shares, a decline of 35.0% from the February 12th total of 1,212 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,160 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,160 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Sims Metal Management Stock Performance

Shares of SMSMY stock opened at $12.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.66. Sims Metal Management has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $16.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.43.

Get Sims Metal Management alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sims Metal Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Sims Metal Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Sims Metal Management

(Get Free Report)

Sims Metal Management, trading over-the-counter under the symbol SMSMY, is the global metal recycling division of Sims Limited. Established in the early 20th century, the company has grown into one of the world’s leading recyclers of ferrous and non-ferrous metals. It serves a diverse customer base, including steel mills, foundries, manufacturers and fabricators, by collecting, processing and trading scrap metal commodities.

The company’s core activities encompass the sourcing and processing of end-of-life metal products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sims Metal Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sims Metal Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.