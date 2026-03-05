Talos Eurisko Asset Management LP Sells 155,600 Shares of Corning Incorporated $GLW

Talos Eurisko Asset Management LP reduced its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 370,749 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 155,600 shares during the period. Corning accounts for approximately 5.9% of Talos Eurisko Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Talos Eurisko Asset Management LP’s holdings in Corning were worth $30,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ lifted its stake in Corning by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ now owns 261,749 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,471,000 after purchasing an additional 12,297 shares during the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Corning by 113.2% during the third quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 295,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $24,229,000 after buying an additional 156,843 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,952,109 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,151,301,000 after buying an additional 1,582,895 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 638.0% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 546,407 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,736,000 after buying an additional 472,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,355,000. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 15,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total transaction of $2,000,960.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,461 shares in the company, valued at $450,691.42. The trade was a 81.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 137,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.37, for a total value of $21,365,550.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 750,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,618,391.45. This represents a 15.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 233,201 shares of company stock worth $32,614,558 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GLW shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Corning from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Mizuho set a $145.00 price objective on Corning in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $120.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.42.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of GLW stock opened at $144.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.93 and a 200-day moving average of $92.11. The company has a market cap of $124.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $37.31 and a 52 week high of $162.10.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Corning has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.660-0.700 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.87%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

