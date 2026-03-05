Trust Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Teradyne, Inc. $TER

Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the third quarter worth $31,000. Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 99.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradyne stock opened at $305.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.70, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.76. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.77 and a fifty-two week high of $344.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.87.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.44. Teradyne had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TER. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Teradyne from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore boosted their target price on Teradyne from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.24.

In other news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 1,108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.31, for a total transaction of $223,051.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 93,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,804,165.79. This represents a 1.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company’s product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

