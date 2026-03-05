Intech Investment Management LLC Takes $2 Million Position in Ferrovial SE $FER

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Ferrovial by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 25,386,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,444,000 after buying an additional 472,349 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ferrovial by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,344,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,600,000 after acquiring an additional 387,378 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its position in Ferrovial by 0.7% in the second quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 19,470,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,720,000 after acquiring an additional 137,238 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ferrovial in the second quarter worth about $498,625,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in Ferrovial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $175,868,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferrovial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on FER shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.30 price target (up from $72.10) on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Friday, December 19th. Weiss Ratings lowered Ferrovial from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b+)” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Ferrovial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.30.

Ferrovial Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of FER opened at $69.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.96. Ferrovial SE has a 52 week low of $40.46 and a 52 week high of $74.79.

Ferrovial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ferrovial, SA is a Spanish multinational infrastructure company headquartered in Madrid that develops, constructs, operates and maintains transport and urban infrastructure. Its core activities include the design and construction of large civil engineering projects, the development and operation of transport concessions such as toll roads and airports, and the provision of urban and industrial services and maintenance. The company typically operates through long-term concession and public-private partnership models, combining construction expertise with asset management and operations.

Within its operating model, Ferrovial’s business spans construction contracting, concession management and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrovial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrovial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.