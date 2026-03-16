Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVOW) Short Interest Update

Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVOW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,444 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the February 12th total of 1,195 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,204 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 3,204 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Alvotech Price Performance

ALVOW opened at $0.33 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average is $0.85. Alvotech has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $3.00.

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Alvotech Company Profile

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Alvotech is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development and manufacturing of biosimilar medicines. Headquartered in Reykjavík, Iceland, the company focuses on creating high-quality, cost-effective alternatives to branded biologic therapies. Since its founding in 2013, Alvotech has built an integrated platform that spans research and development, clinical trials, regulatory submissions and commercial manufacturing.

Alvotech’s pipeline includes multiple biosimilar candidates addressing key therapeutic areas such as immunology, oncology and ophthalmology.

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