54,183 Shares in The Trade Desk $TTD Purchased by Delta Global Management LP

Delta Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 54,183 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,656,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. increased its position in Trade Desk by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 25,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

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Trade Desk Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $27.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13. The Trade Desk has a 52-week low of $21.08 and a 52-week high of $91.45.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 15.31%.The firm had revenue of $846.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 25th that allows the company to repurchase $350.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on TTD shares. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Trade Desk from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Trade Desk from $74.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. New Street Research lowered shares of Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $53.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Trade Desk

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trade Desk news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 50,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total transaction of $1,524,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc (NASDAQ: TTD) is a technology company that provides a demand-side platform (DSP) for programmatic digital advertising. Its platform enables advertisers, agencies and other buyers to plan, purchase and measure ad inventory across digital channels, including display, video, mobile, audio, native and connected TV. By centralizing real?time bidding, audience targeting and inventory access, the company aims to help clients optimize media spend and reach audiences at scale across publishers and ad exchanges.

Founded in 2009 by Jeff Green and Dave Pickles, The Trade Desk grew from a focus on programmatic display into a global ad?tech provider.

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