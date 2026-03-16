Delta Global Management LP Makes New $2.52 Million Investment in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. $EXPD

Delta Global Management LP purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,520,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.0% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 11,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 5,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 9.1% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 21,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXPD. Zacks Research cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $160.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $134.30.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

Shares of EXPD opened at $142.55 on Monday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.47 and a 1 year high of $167.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.44. The firm has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.15.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 36.16%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington is a global logistics and freight forwarding company headquartered in Seattle, Washington. The firm specializes in providing tailored supply chain solutions that encompass air, ocean and ground transportation. Through an integrated service model, Expeditors coordinates and manages the movement of goods for a diverse customer base, including manufacturers, retailers and technology companies.

The company’s core offerings include customs brokerage, cargo insurance, distribution and warehousing services, as well as vendor consolidation and inventory management.

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