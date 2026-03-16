Delta Global Management LP Boosts Holdings in Gartner, Inc. $IT

Delta Global Management LP increased its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 71.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares during the period. Delta Global Management LP’s holdings in Gartner were worth $2,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in Gartner by 1,130.8% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1,284.6% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC increased its position in shares of Gartner by 32.1% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner Stock Up 3.7%

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $166.54 on Monday. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.18 and a twelve month high of $464.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $189.59 and its 200 day moving average is $224.58. The company has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.44. Gartner had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 102.20%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Gartner has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.300- EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IT shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $260.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on Gartner in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Gartner from $218.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Gartner in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Gartner from $275.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.70.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Gartner

Gartner Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc is a global research and advisory firm that provides insights, advice and tools for leaders in IT, finance, HR, customer service and other business functions. Founded in 1979 and headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Gartner specializes in helping organizations make informed decisions about technology, operations and strategy through a combination of published research, advisory services, consulting, executive programs and events.

The company’s offerings include proprietary research reports, market forecasts, and analytical frameworks that are widely used by technology buyers and vendors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.