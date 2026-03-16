Delta Global Management LP Purchases Shares of 4,422 Teledyne Technologies Incorporated $TDY

Delta Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,422 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,591,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TDY. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 51 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Rexford Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $579.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $615.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $567.00 to $604.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $710.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $650.33.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TDY stock opened at $639.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $627.08 and a 200 day moving average of $566.63. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $419.00 and a 52 week high of $693.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $6.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.47. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Teledyne Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.450-23.850 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.40-5.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Vice Chairman Jason Vanwees sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.92, for a total transaction of $3,154,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 51,025 shares in the company, valued at $32,192,693. The trade was a 8.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael T. Smith sold 2,469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.00, for a total transaction of $1,533,249.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 47,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,390,688. The trade was a 4.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 11,500 shares of company stock worth $7,214,750 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE: TDY), headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California, is a diversified industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and supports sophisticated electronic systems, instruments and imaging products. Founded in 1960 by Henry Singleton and George Kozmetsky, Teledyne has grown into a multinational provider of high-performance equipment and software for commercial, scientific and government customers. Its offerings are used in markets that include aerospace and defense, marine, industrial manufacturing, environmental monitoring and scientific research.

The company operates through businesses that develop precision instrumentation, digital imaging products, engineered systems and aerospace and defense electronics.

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