Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) CTO Sells $850,000.00 in Stock

Posted by on Mar 16th, 2026

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRHGet Free Report) CTO Hernan Mujica sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 15,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,643,840. This trade represents a 24.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $170.24 on Monday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.73 and a 52 week high of $199.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.54. The firm has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRHGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.25). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 27.88%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TXRH shares. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Friday, February 20th. Zacks Research upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Texas Roadhouse

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a casual dining restaurant chain specializing in hand?cut steaks, fall?off?the?bone ribs, chicken, seafood and house specialties. Each restaurant features a Western?themed décor, open kitchens and a signature line dance presentation of fresh, made?from?scratch sides and breads. The company emphasizes an energetic dining experience, focusing on hospitality, value and a family?friendly environment.

The concept was created in 1993 by founder Kent Taylor, who sought to combine high?quality steaks with an approachable, community?oriented atmosphere.

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Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH)

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