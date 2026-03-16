Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF $PWZ Shares Bought by Destination Wealth Management

Destination Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Free Report) by 67.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,612 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management owned 0.13% of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PWZ. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 110,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 33,402 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 985,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,561,000 after acquiring an additional 286,187 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 20,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of PWZ opened at $24.21 on Monday. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.23 and a one year high of $24.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.30 and its 200-day moving average is $24.16.

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd were given a $0.0755 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of insured investment-grade, tax-exempt debt issued by California or any US territory with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PWZ was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.