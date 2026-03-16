Destination Wealth Management Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF $SUSA

Destination Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 39.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,362 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management owned approximately 0.16% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $5,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GRIMES & Co WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. GRIMES & Co WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC now owns 31,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 30,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter.

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iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Price Performance

SUSA stock opened at $133.98 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.07. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12 month low of $99.48 and a 12 month high of $143.18. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -240.24 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

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