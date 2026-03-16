Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Trims Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MRSH

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MRSH – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 251,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,555 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $50,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRSH. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter worth $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at $32,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRSH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, January 29th. They issued a “hold (c)” rating on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $199.00 price objective (down from $213.00) on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore cut their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $237.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.12.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

MRSH opened at $172.18 on Monday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.37 and a 12 month high of $248.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.74.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MRSH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.15. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 31.60%. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.70%.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 16,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total transaction of $3,052,861.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 116,811 shares in the company, valued at $21,411,456.30. This represents a 12.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE: MMC) is a global professional services firm headquartered in New York City that provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy and people. Founded in 1905, the company has grown into a diversified group of businesses focused on insurance brokerage and risk management, reinsurance, human capital and investment consulting, and management consulting. Its long history and scale position it as a prominent adviser to corporations, governments and other institutions seeking to manage risk and optimize human and financial capital.

The firm operates through several well-known subsidiaries and business units that specialize in distinct services.

Further Reading

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