Intech Investment Management LLC Has $1.93 Million Stock Holdings in Radian Group Inc. $RDN

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,724 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RDN. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Radian Group by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Radian Group by 191.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Radian Group by 5.1% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 41,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Radian Group during the second quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Radian Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,510,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Stock Performance

Shares of Radian Group stock opened at $34.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.80. Radian Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.32 and a 52 week high of $38.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Radian Group Announces Dividend

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $300.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.45 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 46.99%.Radian Group’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Radian Group from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b+)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $40.00 price target on shares of Radian Group in a report on Monday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.80.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) is a leading provider of private mortgage insurance and related risk management solutions in the United States. Through its primary subsidiary, Radian Guaranty Inc, the company underwrites borrower-paid and lender-paid mortgage insurance that protects lenders and investors from potential losses arising from borrower defaults. Radian’s core business focuses on supporting residential mortgage originations and servicing by offering capital-efficient credit protection and credit risk transfer strategies.

Beyond mortgage insurance, Radian offers an array of real estate transaction services under its Radian Title division.

