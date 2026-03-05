Intech Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. $ATMU

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) by 29.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,352 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Atmus Filtration Technologies worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATMU. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 3,192.8% during the 3rd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,715,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,931 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 20.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,365,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,154,000 after buying an additional 407,484 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 1,589.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 432,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,496,000 after buying an additional 406,790 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 23.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 281,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,711,000 after buying an additional 53,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $1,153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ATMU shares. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Atmus Filtration Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.75.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Trading Up 1.5%

NYSE:ATMU opened at $63.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.48. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $30.94 and a one year high of $66.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.20.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 13th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 69.78% and a net margin of 11.76%.The firm had revenue of $446.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Atmus Filtration Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.750-3.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th were paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s payout ratio is 8.80%.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Profile

Atmus Filtration Technologies is a global developer and manufacturer of high-performance filter media and filtration solutions. The company designs and produces advanced materials that capture airborne particles across a range of applications, from heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) systems to industrial and cleanroom environments. By focusing on proprietary meltblown and nanofiber technologies, Atmus delivers media that balances efficiency, airflow and durability for both original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses pleated and panel filter media, depth filtration products and specialty laminates used in industries such as commercial buildings, healthcare, transportation and power generation.

