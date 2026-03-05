Intech Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage Company $TAP

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 81.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,557 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TAP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,208,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,934,000 after acquiring an additional 92,058 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 14,396,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,313,000 after purchasing an additional 327,885 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,486,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,860,000 after purchasing an additional 61,060 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,277,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,714,000 after buying an additional 626,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter worth approximately $134,289,000. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on TAP. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Zacks Research downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $45.00 price objective on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.35.

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $47.36 on Thursday. Molson Coors Beverage Company has a 12-month low of $42.94 and a 12-month high of $64.66. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.74.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 16.41%.The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Molson Coors Beverage has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.607-4.823 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage Company will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.33%.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company is a leading multinational brewing and beverage enterprise formed through the 2005 merger of Canada’s Molson and the United States’ Coors. The company develops, markets and distributes an array of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, focusing primarily on beer and ready-to-drink products. Its portfolio spans flagship brands such as Coors Light, Molson Canadian and Miller Lite, alongside craft-style offerings like Blue Moon and global imports including Carling and Staropramen.

In addition to its core beer business, Molson Coors has expanded into adjacent categories to capture evolving consumer tastes.

Featured Articles

