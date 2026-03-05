a2 Milk (ASX:A2M) Insider Sells A$4,514,049.90 in Stock

The a2 Milk Company Limited (ASX:A2M – Get Free Report) insider David Bortolussi sold 394,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$11.43, for a total value of A$4,514,049.90.

a2 Milk Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Get a2 Milk alerts:

a2 Milk Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 86.0%. a2 Milk’s payout ratio is presently 95.32%.

About a2 Milk

The a2 Milk Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, sells A2 protein type branded milk and related products in Australia, New Zealand, China, other Asian countries, and the United States. The company also engages in the manufacturing and sale of nutritional and commodity products. It offers its products under the a2 Milk and a2 Platinum brands. The company was formerly known as A2 Corporation Limited and changed its name to The a2 Milk Company Limited in April 2014. The a2 Milk Company Limited was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Auckland, New Zealand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for a2 Milk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for a2 Milk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.