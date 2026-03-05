Short Interest in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Grows By 21.1%

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 86,971,840 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the January 29th total of 71,847,643 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 78,781,734 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 78,781,734 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of AMZN opened at $216.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.40. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $161.38 and a twelve month high of $258.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $225.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.39.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $213.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.02 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 10.83%.The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. DZ Bank raised Amazon.com to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. President Capital lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $320.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.29.

In related news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,751 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.22, for a total value of $3,642,860.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,405 shares in the company, valued at $1,930,094.10. This represents a 65.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.90, for a total transaction of $554,900.50. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,662,702. This represents a 2.20% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,686 shares of company stock valued at $14,688,739. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Compass Financial Group Inc. Ohio bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. AG Campbell Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $5,831,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 74,019 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,091,000 after purchasing an additional 4,424 shares during the last quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 23,821 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SHP Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $9,223,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

